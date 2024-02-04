3rd Quarter Report

The last time the Magic and the Pistons met, the matchup was decided by 32 points, but it sure doesn't look like the final score will be so lopsided this time. A victory is still up for grabs for either team after three quarters, but the Magic are up 78-75 over the Pistons.

If the Magic keep playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 27-23 in no time. On the other hand, the Pistons will have to make due with a 6-43 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Orlando Magic @ Detroit Pistons

Current Records: Orlando 26-23, Detroit 6-42

How To Watch

When: Sunday, February 4, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET

Sunday, February 4, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET Where: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan TV: Bally Sports - Detroit

Follow: CBS Sports App

Online streaming: fuboTV

Ticket Cost: $14.00

What to Know

The Pistons will be in front of their home fans on Sunday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They will take on the Orlando Magic at 3:00 p.m. ET on Sunday. The Pistons have been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

The Pistons traveled a rocky road last season, and unfortunately for them the road hasn't gotten any smoother. They took a 136-125 hit to the loss column at the hands of Los Angeles on Friday. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for the Pistons in their matchups with the Clippers: they've now lost nine in a row.

Despite their loss, the Pistons saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Jaden Ivey, who scored 28 points along with seven rebounds, was perhaps the best of all.

Meanwhile, Orlando sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 108-106 victory over the Timberwolves on Friday. The victory was all the more spectacular given the Magic were down 17 points with 11:07 left in the second quarter.

Detroit's loss dropped their record down to 6-42. As for Orlando, they are on a roll lately: they've won three of their last four matches, which provided a massive bump to their 26-23 record this season.

While only the Magic took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. Looking ahead, the Magic are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 6.5 points. Detroit might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a eight game streak of covering the spread when playing as the underdog.

The Pistons might still be hurting after the devastating 123-91 loss they got from the Magic in their previous meeting back in December of 2023. Will the Pistons have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Orlando is a solid 6.5-point favorite against Detroit, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 228.5 points.

Series History

Detroit and Orlando both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.