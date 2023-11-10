Who's Playing
Philadelphia 76ers @ Detroit Pistons
Current Records: Philadelphia 6-1, Detroit 2-7
How To Watch
- When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan
- TV: Bally Sports - Detroit
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
What to Know
The 76ers have enjoyed a five-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the Detroit Pistons at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Little Caesars Arena. The Pistons took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on the 76ers, who come in off a win.
On Wednesday, Philadelphia narrowly escaped with a win as the team sidled past Boston 106-103.
Meanwhile, the Pistons' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their sixth straight loss. They fell just short of Milwaukee by a score of 120-118.
The Pistons' defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of Cade Cunningham, who earned 33 points along with 8 assists and 8 rebounds, and Marcus Sasser who earned 26 points along with 6 rebounds.
Philadelphia's victory was their fifth straight at home , which pushed their record up to 6-1. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 120.8 points per game. As for Detroit, they continue to see their hopes of redeeming themselves for a poor last season fade as the team sits at a 2-7 record this season.
Friday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy contest: The 76ers haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 13.9 turnovers per game. It's a different story for the Pistons , though, as they've been averaging 16.8 per game. Given the 76ers' sizeable advantage in that area, the Pistons will need to find a way to close that gap. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NBA content.
The 76ers took their victory against the Pistons when the teams last played back in January by a conclusive 147-116. The rematch might be a little tougher for the 76ers since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
Series History
Philadelphia has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Detroit.
- Jan 10, 2023 - Philadelphia 147 vs. Detroit 116
- Jan 08, 2023 - Philadelphia 123 vs. Detroit 111
- Dec 21, 2022 - Philadelphia 113 vs. Detroit 93
- Apr 10, 2022 - Philadelphia 118 vs. Detroit 106
- Mar 31, 2022 - Detroit 102 vs. Philadelphia 94
- Nov 04, 2021 - Philadelphia 109 vs. Detroit 98
- Oct 28, 2021 - Philadelphia 110 vs. Detroit 102
- May 08, 2021 - Philadelphia 118 vs. Detroit 104
- Jan 25, 2021 - Detroit 119 vs. Philadelphia 104
- Jan 23, 2021 - Philadelphia 114 vs. Detroit 110