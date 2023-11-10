Who's Playing

Philadelphia 76ers @ Detroit Pistons

Current Records: Philadelphia 6-1, Detroit 2-7

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan TV: Bally Sports - Detroit

Bally Sports - Detroit Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The 76ers have enjoyed a five-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the Detroit Pistons at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Little Caesars Arena. The Pistons took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on the 76ers, who come in off a win.

On Wednesday, Philadelphia narrowly escaped with a win as the team sidled past Boston 106-103.

Meanwhile, the Pistons' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their sixth straight loss. They fell just short of Milwaukee by a score of 120-118.

The Pistons' defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of Cade Cunningham, who earned 33 points along with 8 assists and 8 rebounds, and Marcus Sasser who earned 26 points along with 6 rebounds.

Philadelphia's victory was their fifth straight at home , which pushed their record up to 6-1. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 120.8 points per game. As for Detroit, they continue to see their hopes of redeeming themselves for a poor last season fade as the team sits at a 2-7 record this season.

Friday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy contest: The 76ers haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 13.9 turnovers per game. It's a different story for the Pistons , though, as they've been averaging 16.8 per game. Given the 76ers' sizeable advantage in that area, the Pistons will need to find a way to close that gap. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NBA content.

The 76ers took their victory against the Pistons when the teams last played back in January by a conclusive 147-116. The rematch might be a little tougher for the 76ers since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Philadelphia has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Detroit.