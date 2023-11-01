Who's Playing

Portland Trail Blazers @ Detroit Pistons

Current Records: Portland 1-3, Detroit 2-2

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan TV: Bally Sports - Detroit

Bally Sports - Detroit Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $15.15

What to Know

The Trail Blazers are 9-1 against the Pistons since March of 2018, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Wednesday. The Portland Trail Blazers will head out on the road to face off against the Detroit Pistons at 7:00 p.m. ET at Little Caesars Arena. The Trail Blazers pulled off an upset win in their last outing, and are hoping to pull that off once more against the 3.5-point favorite the Pistons.

The Trail Blazers' three-game losing streak finally came to an end on Monday. They came out on top against Toronto by a score of 99-91. The win was just what the Trail Blazers needed coming off of a 126-98 defeat in their prior contest.

Meanwhile, Detroit came up short against Oklahoma City on Monday and fell 124-112.

Even though they lost, the Pistons were working as a unit and finished the game with 31 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as the Thunder only posted 21.

Portland's victory lifted them to 1-3 while Detroit's loss dropped them down to 2-2.

Going forward, the Pistons are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by four points. Anyone thinking of taking them against the spread should keep this in mind: the team hasn't covered the last six times they've played Portland.

The Trail Blazers didn't have too much breathing room in their match against the Pistons in their previous matchup back in March, but they still walked away with a 110-104 win. Do the Trail Blazers have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Pistons turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Detroit is a 3.5-point favorite against Portland, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Pistons as a 4.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 214.5 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Portland has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Detroit.