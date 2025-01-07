Halftime Report

The Trail Blazers have overcome an early deficit to take the lead back in this one. Sitting on a score of 60-51, they have looked like the better team, but there's still two more quarters to play.

The Trail Blazers came into the matchup with some extra motivation after the loss they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Portland Trail Blazers @ Detroit Pistons

Current Records: Portland 12-22, Detroit 17-18

What to Know

The Trail Blazers are 8-2 against the Pistons since March of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Monday. The Portland Trail Blazers will be staying on the road to face off against the Detroit Pistons at 7:00 p.m. ET at Little Caesars Arena. Both worked hard to overcome the odds in their previous battles and are surely both feeling confident heading into this clash.

The Trail Blazers are headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 228, but even that wound up being too high. They narrowly escaped with a victory as the team sidled past the Bucks 105-102.

Meanwhile, the Pistons waltzed into their game on Saturday with two straight wins... but they left with three. They strolled past Minnesota with points to spare, taking the game 119-105.

Cade Cunningham had a dynamite game for the Pistons, almost dropping a double-double on 40 points and nine assists. Cunningham has become a key player for the Pistons: the team is 7-3 when he posts at least 20 points, but 10-15 otherwise.

Portland's win ended an eight-game drought on the road and puts them at 12-22. As for Detroit, they are on a roll lately: they've won six of their last seven matches, which provided a massive bump to their 17-18 record this season.

The Trail Blazers are hoping to beat the odds on Monday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This contest will be their fifth straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 2-2 against the spread).

The Trail Blazers came up short against the Pistons in their previous matchup back in February of 2024, falling 128-122. Can the Trail Blazers avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Detroit is a solid 6.5-point favorite against Portland, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Pistons as a 5.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 225.5 points.

Series History

Portland has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Detroit.