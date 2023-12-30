Who's Playing

Toronto Raptors @ Detroit Pistons

Current Records: Toronto 12-19, Detroit 2-29

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan TV: Bally Sports - Detroit

Bally Sports - Detroit Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $36.72

What to Know

The Raptors and the Pistons are an even 5-5 against one another since March of 2021, but not for long. Having just played yesterday, the Toronto Raptors will head out on the road to face off against the Detroit Pistons at 6:00 p.m. ET on December 30th at Little Caesars Arena. The Pistons do have the home-court advantage, but the Raptors are expected to win by five points.

On Friday, it was a hard-fought contest, but Toronto had to settle for a 120-118 defeat against Boston. The close matchup was extra heartbreaking for the Raptors, who almost overcame a 20 point deficit.

Despite the defeat, the Raptors had strong showings from Scottie Barnes, who dropped a double-double on 30 points and ten rebounds, and Pascal Siakam, who scored 27 points along with five assists and five rebounds. Barnes hasn't dropped below ten rebounds for three straight games.

Meanwhile, the Pistons' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Thursday after their 28th straight loss. They fell to Boston 128-122. The Pistons have struggled against the Celtics recently, as their matchup on Thursday was their seventh consecutive lost matchup.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Cade Cunningham, who scored 31 points along with nine assists and six rebounds. Jalen Duren was another key contributor, dropping a double-double on 15 points and 14 rebounds.

Toronto has not been sharp recently, as they've lost four of their last five contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 12-19 record this season. As for Detroit, their loss was their 14th straight on the road, which bumped their record down to 2-29.

The Raptors took their victory against the Pistons in their previous matchup back in November by a conclusive 142-113. With the Raptors ahead 69-45 at the half, the matchup was all but over already.

Odds

Toronto is a 5-point favorite against Detroit, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Raptors as a 4.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 230 points.

Series History

Detroit and Toronto both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.