The Detroit Pistons (2-25), who are in the midst of a 24-game losing streak, are just two losses shy of matching the NBA record for most consecutive losses in one season (26, held by three teams) -- and four losses shy of matching the record for most consecutive regular-season losses ever (28 by the Philadelphia 76ers suffered between 2014-15 and 2015-16). However, the oddsmakers surprisingly favor Detroit in its Thursday matchup against the Utah Jazz.

The Pistons are 2.5-point home favorites against the 10-18 Jazz, who beat the Brooklyn Nets on Monday before falling short in a Wednesday matchup with the Cleveland Cavaliers. Injuries have depleted Utah's roster ahead of Thursday's game, as Lauri Markkanen (hamstring) and Talen Horton-Tucker (foot) won't play after suiting up in the first leg of the back-to-back. Both players notched double-doubles against the Cavs and role players will have to step up significantly to top a Pistons squad that looked competent in a 130-124 loss to the Atlanta Hawks on Monday. Cade Cunningham scored a career-high 43 points in that contest.

"I want to win, we all do," Cunningham told reporters after Detroit's latest loss. "We've got a young team. We need these moments to learn and get better."

The Pistons' roster doesn't have a strong base of players who've played winning basketball. However, coach Monty Williams believes the top pick in the 2021 NBA Draft has what it takes to weather the storm and help the team grow.

"It's tremendous watching his leadership through what will probably be the toughest stretch of his career," Williams said.

The Pistons and Jazz have alternated wins in their last four meetings.