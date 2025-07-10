The Phoenix Suns and star guard Devin Booker have reached an agreement on a two-year, $145 million extension, marking the highest annual average salary in NBA history for an extension, ESPN's Shams Charania reported on Wednesday. Booker now has five years and $316 million remaining on his contract, which runs through the 2029-30 season.

Booker, 28, averaged 25.5 points, 7.1 assists and 4.1 rebounds during the 2024-25 season. The No. 13 overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft, Booker has spent his entire career with the Suns and is now locked in long-term with the franchise. The four-time All-Star and two-time All-NBA recipient became the Suns' all-time leading scorer earlier this year.

Oklahoma City Thunder star and reigning league MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander signed a $285 million extension earlier this month, which at the time, made his new $71.25 million annual salary the richest for a player in NBA history. With his extension finalized, Booker's new annual average salary will be $72.5 million.

The Suns have made plenty of moves this offseason after missing the playoffs. Phoenix traded away star forward Kevin Durant to the Houston Rockets, traded for Charlotte Hornets center Mark Williams, drafted Duke center Khaman Maluach with the No. 10 pick in last month's draft, and now have extended Booker.

The Suns are also reportedly working on a buyout for guard Bradley Beal, which would make him an unrestricted free agent immediately.

Booker led the Suns to the NBA Finals in 2021 and received a signed four-year, $224 million supermax contract extension the following year. Phoenix traded for Durant at the 2023 trade deadline to establish a new "Big 3" of Booker, Durant and Chris Paul. That partnership didn't last long, as Phoenix traded Paul in a deal that landed the franchise Beal during the 2023 offseason.

With Beal, Durant and Booker, the Suns won just one playoff series (against the Clippers in 2023) and were swept in the first round of the 2024 playoffs by the Minnesota Timberwolves. Phoenix finished 36-46 last season, good enough for an 11th-place finish in the Western Conference.

With Booker locked in through the end of the decade, the next step for Phoenix will be establishing a core to build around its superstar guard.