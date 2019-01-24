Devin Booker fined $25,000 for role in on-court altercation with Gorgui Dieng in Suns-Wolves game, per report
Phoenix's star guard was slapped with a hefty sum by the NBA league office
The NBA has handed down some punishment for the Phoenix Suns' Devin Booker.
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the 22-year-old guard has been fined $25,000 for his on-court altercation with the Minnesota Timberwolves' Gorgui Dieng.
For those that missed it, one of the more entertaining on-court "altercations" took place on Tuesday night between the Suns' Booker and Dieng. Dieng was ejected by referees after picking up a technical, then promptly got into a war of words with the Suns swingman.
While that was interesting enough, Dieng reportedly told Booker to meet him in the locker room tunnel so they could settle things. As Dieng ran off to the locker room to meet Booker, so did the Suns guard -- but the problem is, Booker hadn't been ejected from the game.
If this situation is too confusing for you to follow, watch it unfold with your own two eyes.
The game was a blowout by that point, with the Suns trailing 82-62 midway through the third quarter. It was a game they would ultimately lose 118-91. Still, you don't want to see your best player exit to go have a "fake fight" when there's nearly 18 minutes left in the game.
Maybe it was a smart ploy by Dieng, after all. I mean, he did quip after the game that he just wanted to exchange jerseys with Booker, according to Greg Moore of the Arizona Republic.
For those wondering, Dieng and Booker, whose Suns face the Blazers on Thursday (9 p.m. ET -- watch on fuboTV with the NBA League Pass extension), didn't actually tangle in the back, as Arizona Sports' John Gambadoro pointed out following the game.
"So word I'm getting is that after the ejections Dieng fought off two security guards and got within about 15 yards of the Suns locker room before security was able to restrain him. Booker was not in the locker room or anywhere near as he was held up by security outside the tunnel."
Whatever the intention was on Dieng's part, it worked -- and resulted in one of the more interesting "altercations" in recent NBA history.
