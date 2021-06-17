Late in the Phoenix Suns' win over the Denver Nuggets in Game 3 of their playoff series, a Suns fan was involved in a fight that resulted in the fan punching a Nuggets fan several times. Following the fight, the Suns fan screamed "Suns in 4!" as the Nuggets fan vacated the area.

The entire situation was caught on video and quickly went viral.

As such, Suns star guard Devin Booker tweeted out that he was trying to find out the identity of the fan who yelled "Suns in 4!." According to ESPN's Zach Lowe, Booker's representatives at CAA were able to find the fan, Nick McKellar, and Booker is giving him a signed jersey -- along with tickets to a conference finals game.

In interviews following the altercation, McKellar revealed that he engaged in some good-natured trash talk with Nuggets fans that were sitting near him, but claims he was only defending himself when the melee broke out.

As of right now, the police haven't been involved in the situation.

McKellar will get to cheer on his Suns against either the Los Angeles Clippers and Utah Jazz. Despite Kawhi Leonard suffering a serious knee injury and missing Game 5, the Clippers still came away with a win on Wednesday night and lead that series, 3-2.