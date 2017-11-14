Devin Booker: ‘I’m never satisfied’

Booker on 70, tanking, and Calipari

Few players in NBA history have traveled a road even remotely similar to that of Devin Armani Booker.

Booker has seen a lot in his 2+ seasons of NBA action. Already he’s already been anointed the face, if not the savior, of a Phoenix Suns franchise that’s not enjoyed postseason play since the number 13 pick in the 2015 NBA Draft was 13-years-old.

This week Booker participated in a Q&A with ESPN’s Nick Friedell and touched on some of the highlights and lowlights of a fascinating career that involves lots of points and lots of losing.

On good friend Eric Bledsoe’s unceremonious departure from the team:

Honestly, I wanted the best for him. Eric was at a point in his career where he's ready to win. He's 27 -- he's ready to win. So he's in a situation where he's in Milwaukee, he's in the East now with a really talented team up there where I think he's going to be in a great position.

On becoming the 4th fastest player to 3,000 career points:

I am, but at the same time I'm to a point where I'm never satisfied. I always find something I have work on [for] my game, something else that I have to do to get better. So for me those are great accomplishments, obviously with great company -- legends of the game, future Hall of Famers -- it shows I'm on the right path. But I still have a long way to go for what I want to become.

On dropping 70:

It was a great night for me, but it was a stepping stone that I have to use for my advantage. A lot more people knew about me now, but now they're realizing I was a player before [scoring] 70. And for me, when people kept mentioning 70 I was like, I was putting up a lot of 30-point games before 70 [laughs]. But now everyone knows me for that. It's not a bad thing to be known for but obviously I want to be known as a winner.

On being the face of the franchise:

It comes with a lot of responsibility. But I'm in a great situation where I get to be a role model in this community. Growing up, I used to idolize those players, the faces of the franchise, the Kobe Bryants. For me, I grew up watching really good Detroit Pistons teams. There really was no face to that team, it was Chauncey Billups, Rip Hamilton, all those guys were really good, but I know [being the face] comes with a lot of responsibility on and off the court that I felt I've been preparing for.

There’s plenty to enjoy here. Friedell asks Book about John Calipari, Giorgio Armani, and which player is the Drake of the NBA. Give it a read.