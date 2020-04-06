Devin Booker laughs off playing as Suns in NBA 2K Players Tournament
The Suns guard clearly doesn't have a ton of confidence in his team even in video games
The COVID-19 pandemic has forced the NBA and many other leagues to suspend play for the foreseeable future. The NBA attempted to give basketball fans some entertainment in these strange times with their 2K Players Tournament. In Sunday's opening round matchup against Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr., Phoenix Suns star guard Devin Booker found himself getting ready to select his team.
Porter took the opportunity to tempt Booker into using the Suns to play with in the NBA 2K20 tournament. However, Booker wasn't taking the bait and responded with a resounding "no" while laughing at the prospect of playing with the team he actually suits up for during the NBA season.
To make matters worse, Porter wanted to play as his real life team in the Nuggets in his matchup with Booker. Considering that the Nuggets are one of the top teams in the Western Conference, Booker was wise to turn down the offer.
The Suns are a rebuilding franchise that currently stands at 26-36, which is the third-worst record in the Western Conference. Booker is currently averaging 26.1 points and 6.6 assists per contest and has established himself as one of the league's top three-point shooters. Booker has been the franchise cornerstone since the Suns selected him with the No. 13 pick in the 2013 NBA Draft.
Aside from Booker and 2018 top pick Deandre Ayton, the Suns don't exactly have a ton of talent on the roster. Phoenix could have another lottery pick on their hands depending on if the NBA can finish the season and how the draft order plays out.
It certainly ended up being a wise decision for Booker. The Suns guard decided to play as the Milwaukee Bucks while Porter ended up running with the Los Angeles Lakers. Booker won the battle in a 85-75 victory.
CBS Sports HQ Newsletter
We bring sports news that matters to your inbox, to help you stay informed and get a winning edge.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NBA donates one million masks to NYC
New York has been the epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States
-
CP3 bidding war coming this offseason?
The Chris Paul sweepstakes figure to be much more exciting this time around if Oklahoma City...
-
Young says he'll pass Steph as shooter
Young was shooting 36 percent from 3-point range when the season was suspended
-
NBA 2K Players Tournament: How to watch
The NBA 2K tournament continues Sunday after four players, including top-seeded Kevin Durant,...
-
NBA 2K tourney Day 2 results, takeaways
The only live event currently involving NBA players continued Sunday
-
Markkanen wants out of Chicago?
The new Bulls GM will have his work cut out for him
-
Lakers notch first win vs. Clippers
The Lakers beat the Clippers for the first time this meeting on Sunday afternoon
-
Lakers outpace Bucks in Finals preview
Giannis and the Bucks failed to best Los Angeles in their matchup LeBron and the Lakers