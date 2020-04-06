Devin Booker laughs off playing as Suns in NBA 2K Players Tournament

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced the NBA and many other leagues to suspend play for the foreseeable future. The NBA attempted to give basketball fans some entertainment in these strange times with their 2K Players Tournament. In Sunday's opening round matchup against Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr., Phoenix Suns star guard Devin Booker found himself getting ready to select his team.

Porter took the opportunity to tempt Booker into using the Suns to play with in the NBA 2K20 tournament. However, Booker wasn't taking the bait and responded with a resounding "no" while laughing at the prospect of playing with the team he actually suits up for during the NBA season.

To make matters worse, Porter wanted to play as his real life team in the Nuggets in his matchup with Booker. Considering that the Nuggets are one of the top teams in the Western Conference, Booker was wise to turn down the offer.

The Suns are a rebuilding franchise that currently stands at 26-36, which is the third-worst record in the Western Conference. Booker is currently averaging 26.1 points and 6.6 assists per contest and has established himself as one of the league's top three-point shooters. Booker has been the franchise cornerstone since the Suns selected him with the No. 13 pick in the 2013 NBA Draft.

Aside from Booker and 2018 top pick Deandre Ayton, the Suns don't exactly have a ton of talent on the roster. Phoenix could have another lottery pick on their hands depending on if the NBA can finish the season and how the draft order plays out.

It certainly ended up being a wise decision for Booker. The Suns guard decided to play as the Milwaukee Bucks while Porter ended up running with the Los Angeles Lakers. Booker won the battle in a 85-75 victory.