Dial 905: Shevon Thompson plays big, the losing streak ends, and more

The 905’s newest player made quite the first impression, and later in the week the team’s three-game losing streak came to an end. Here are all the 905 G League details from the week.

The Raptors 905 season has not gone as many had hoped. For the reigning G League champions, this year has felt more like their inaugural expansion season. The 905, with only one returning player from last season who has yet to play, are struggling to find units that actually work.

On top of that, they’ve been losing players in the early going. Starting point guard Lorenzo Brown has been with the Raptors, Kaza Keane has been off with Team Canada, Kennedy Meeks has been playing with Team USA, and Edy Tavares signed overseas before the jump.

However, the 905 did recently acquire centre Shevon Thompson, and he made an immediate impact.

Saturday Nov. 25th — vs. Delaware 87ers

Final Score: 98-92 for Delaware

Coming into the game Delaware had yet to win this season, but you would never know it by the way they took it to the 905. The 87ers dominated the 905 in the second quarter, outscoring them 38-13. The 905 managed to rally in the fourth with a 26-11 quarter, but it was too little too late and they lost their third in a row.

Shevon Thompson Make Big Debut

Thompson made his 905 debut after the team acquired him from Lakeland last week, and boy, was he good. Thompson filled a huge void in the 905’s frontcourt, after the aforementioned departures of Edy Tavares and Kennedy Meeks.

Thompson’s line in this one: 20 points on 7-of-9 shooting, to go with 12 rebounds and a steal in just 20 minutes. Not bad.

Davion Berry may be the 905’s early favourite for team MVP if the season ended today. Berry has been reliable whether starting or coming off of the bench. Against Delaware, Berry came off the bench but still played 33 minutes, scoring 24 points, 4 rebounds, 3 steals, 2 assists. He was also one of the few 905 players to finish as a plus, at +9.

Berry has shown the ability to play point guard and shooting guard this season, while his defense has also been impressive. If Berry is going to get an NBA look he will need to improve his shot, but he is taking a step in the right direction.

Notes

Bruno Caboclo dropped 12 points, and added 8 rebounds, 1 steal and a 1 block in 37 minutes.

Kethan Savage had an all-around good game scoring 9 points, while adding 7 assists, 6 rebounds, and 3 steals in 32 minutes.

Richard Amardi chipped in with 12 points and 4 rebounds but left the game early due to an ankle injury.

Roger Moute a Bidas (injured), Negus Webster-Chan (injured), Lorenzo Brown (Raptors), Kaza Keane (FIBA WorldCup), and Kennedy Meeks (FIBA WorldCup) were all inactive

Sunday Nov. 26th — vs. Grand Rapids Drive

Final Score: 119-83 for the 905

The Raptors 905 were at home again and had the opportunity to get right back on the court following the loss to Delaware. Against Grand Rapids, the 905 limited their mistakes and looked like a team that could make a deep playoff run again. And look at this, a win!

Bruno Caboclo Goes Off

Caboclo looks like a completely different player compared to last year with the 905. He isn’t getting frustrated on the court or giving up on plays anymore, and his offense seems to be improving. Caboclo still uses his length to his advantage by disrupting passing lanes and blocking shots. It remains something of a calling card for him.

In this contest, Bruno amassed 27 points, 6 rebounds, 3 blocks, and a steal in just 32 minutes. Of course, the question remains whether this G League skill will translate to the NBA.

Lorenzo Brown Shows Up and Produces

Even with a tweaked ankle, Lorenzo Brown is too good for the G League. When he is playing you can tell he’s a bona fide NBA player. (Though he’s still looking a tad overmatched in the big leagues.) Brown runs the 905 offense well, and has some great vision for finding the open man. And when it’s time to push the ball, Brown is your man. In the win, Brown chipped in with 13 points, 8 assists, 3 rebounds and a steal in 23 minutes.

Notes

Alfonzo McKinnie had a good day with 18 points, 7 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal and a block in 31 minutes. I also wrote about McKinnie’s incredible path to the NBA which you can find here.

Shevon Thompson is continuing to make his presence felt. He added 13 points, 10 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals and a block in 34 minutes.

Roger Moute a Bidas (injured), Negus Webster-Chan (injured), Richard Amardi (injured), Kennedy Meeks (FIBA WorldCup), and Kaza Keane (FIBA WorldCup) were all inactive

The Raptors 905 also waived Chris Flemmings and Roger Moute a Bidas after Kaza Keane and Kennedy Meeks returned to the 905 on Wednesday

