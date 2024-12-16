The Phoenix Suns announced that Dick Van Arsdale, who spent nine seasons with the team, has died at 81 years old. Van Arsdale spent 12 years in the NBA, after being drafted in the second round of the 1965 NBA Draft by the New York Knicks.

After three years with the Knicks, Van Arsdale was selected by the Suns in the 1968 expansion draft, when the league added the Suns and Milwaukee Bucks to NBA. In his first season with the Suns -- which was the franchise's first year in existence -- Van Arsdale immediately made an impact, earning his first All-Star nod while averaging 21 points a game. He's affectionately earned the nickname the "Original Sun" after scoring the team's first points ever.

The Suns released the following statement on Van Arsdale's passing.

"We are deeply saddened by the passing of Suns legend Dick Van Arsdale, the "Original Sun" and a member of our Ring of Honor. The first selection in the expansion draft to build the Suns roster and the scorer of the first points in team history, Van Arsdale was a cornerstone of the Suns organization. He earned three All-Star selections, was a member of the team's first trip to the NBA Finals in 1976 and retired as the franchise's all-time leading scorer in 1977. Beloved throughout the Suns organization and fanbase, Van Arsdale held several positions with the team, including broadcaster and front office executive, following his 12-year NBA career. Our thoughts are with his friends and family, including his twin brother and Suns teammate, Tom, during this difficult time."

Van Arsdale helped lead the Suns to their first ever playoff appearance, and played a key role in the team's first NBA Finals appearance in 1976. Van Arsdale finished his career in 1977, and retired as the Suns' all-time leading scorer. Once retired, he worked in Phoenix's front office as general manager and senior vice president of player personnel. He also spent a brief stint as the team's head coach after the firing of John MacLeod in February 1987, where he finished with a 14-12 record to end the season.

Van Arsdale remained connected to the Suns, serving as a commentator on radio and television for the team.

Prior to his professional career, Van Arsdale spent three seasons at Indiana where he was awarded All Big Ten honors in his junior year after averaging 22.3 points.