Did Joe Tsai tell Mikhail Prokhorov any lavish spending on players is on him?

Bloomberg News reports that Joe Tsai, who’s agreed to pay $1.1 billion for a 49 percent stake in the Nets, has set up an “insurance policy” that should prevent Mikhail Prokhorov from partying like it’s 2013. But a Nets insider strongly denies the report.

Bloomberg’s Scott Soshnick reports...

Joe Tsai put an unusual condition on his investment: He’s refused to cover any losses related to player salaries, according to people familiar with the sale contract.

A senior Nets official tells NetsDaily the story is “not true” and that Bloomberg never asked for comment.

Soshnick suggested that if Mikhail Prokhorov, who will continue to have a controlling interest in the Nets through 2021, decides to go on a binge like he did in 2013-14, it’s on him, not Tsai. The Nets lost $144 million that season, most of it because they paid out $90.6 million in luxury tax payments, mainly to cover the salaries of newly acquired players like Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce.

Soshnick adds...

Typically in professional sports, limited partners must contribute to offset losses. In Tsai’s case, he will be exempt from “cash calls” related to losses related to payroll. What this means is that if Brooklyn Nets owner Mikhail Prokhorov decides to spend lavishly on players, he -- not Tsai -- is on the hook for related losses. Neither the Nets nor Tsai immediately returned emails seeking comment on the provision.

The Nets official didn’t provide details beyond his denial. But as Soshnick noted, such a clause would be atypicalc.

Even if true, the Nets are nowhere near the league’s spending limits. As Soshnick notes, the Nets’ 2017-18 payroll is a “modest $95 million,” 24th in the league, and $24 million under the current luxury tax threshold.