Dikembe Mutombo says he's trying to get a group together to buy Rockets

There will be no more $100K fines for confronting referees for Leslie Alexander. The Houston Rockets owner has decided to put the team up for sale, which came as a surprise not only to the league, but to others in the Rockets' front office.

With the team valued at $1.65 billion, it's going to be difficult to come up with the money. However, one former Rocket is trying to put together a group that could buy the team.

Dikemba Mutombo, who still has a home in Houston, has his sights set on becoming the next Rockets owner, and said he has already started talking to other people about pooling their money. Via Fox26.com:

"I'm working on it," Mutombo said in an interview with FOX 26 Sports. "I'm talking to a lot of people already since (Monday). We'll see. "I'm just talking to the people who can cut the check and they can make me be part of it. I'm working on that." "A lot of people think it's a great thing," Mutombo said. "It's a great opportunity. "Now it's just a question of the number," he said laughing. "There's going to be a lot of discussion and a lot of cash.

An eight-time All-Star, Mutombo played the final five of his 18 NBA seasons in Houston, from 2004-09. The big man is close to Alexander, as the current owner has contributed to Mutombo's hospital in Kinshasa, the capital of his native Democratic Republic of the Congo.