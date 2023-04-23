Dillon Brooks has been ejected from Game 3 between the Los Angeles Lakers and Memphis Grizzlies due to an incident between himself and LeBron James that took place early in the third quarter. Just 17 seconds into the second half, Brooks hit James in the groin and was immediately called for a foul. James writhed on the floor in clear pain, and the officials went to replay to determine if further action was needed. They quickly called Brooks for a flagrant-2 foul, ejecting him from the game in the process.

This is just the latest incident this postseason of a player being hit in the area. James Harden was ejected from Game 3 of the series between the Philadelphia 76ers and Brooklyn Nets for hitting Royce O'Neale in the groin late in the third quarter of the Philadelphia victory. Earlier in the game, Joel Embiid received a flagrant foul for kicking Nic Claxton in the groin, but he was not ejected. This is not even the first time that James has been hit in that area in the playoffs. In 2016, Draymond Green was infamously suspended for Game 5 of the NBA Finals after being assessed a flagrant foul for hitting James in the groin in Game 4.

Green's recent suspension for Game 3 between the Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings was also possibly instructive here. The NBA noted in its suspension that part of the decision to suspend Green relied on his history of committing similar offenses in the past. Brooks has a similar history. He was ejected for Game 2 of last season's series between the Grizzlies and Warriors for a dirty hit on Gary Payton II and was then suspended for Game 3 of that series. This season, he was suspended for a game in March for earning his 16th technical foul. He was ejected from a game against the Cleveland Cavaliers earlier in the year for hitting Donovan Mitchell in the groin.

Brooks and James have had a heated series in the press. Brooks said before the postseason began that he wanted to face James in the first round so he could "knock him out right away." After Game 2, Brooks defended his trash talk on James by saying "I don't care, he's old."

The Grizzlies had a frustrating first half in Game 3. The Lakers led them 35-9 after one quarter, tied for the biggest first quarter lead in playoff history, and while the Grizzlies trimmed that lead in the second quarter, they still trailed the Lakers by 16 points to start the third. Brooks was clearly frustrated, but he took things too far on this hit and was knocked out of the game as a result.