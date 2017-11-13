Dion Waiters fires back at Utah’s Rudy Gobert

Gobert suffered a bone bruise after a collision with Dion Waiters.

Dion Waiters had a strong retort to Utah’s Rudy Gobert after the Jazz center said Waiters committed a “dirty play” in the Heat’s win over Utah last Friday.

“Tell him to get out of his feelings,” Waiters said.

Waiters took exception to a sarcastic tweet Gobert sent saying, “Dove for the ball right...” above a video of the play.

Dove for the ball right... https://t.co/0xnXZVy2eG — Rudy Gobert (@rudygobert27) November 11, 2017

Waiters’ full quote appears below, courtesy of the Palm Beach Post’s Tom D’Angelo.

“I’ve never been a dirty player in my life,” Waiters said today before the Heat’s final game of their six-game road trip in Detroit and before learning Gobert would miss at least a month. “I went for the ball. Tell him to get out of his feelings. “I didn’t even know that was him. I went for the ball, making a basketball play. He goes right to social media. I ain’t a social media guy. At the end of the day, that (expletive) don’t matter. … If he thought it was a dirty play, you come to me as a man and you ask me and I’ll tell him the same (expletive) I’m saying now. I saw it on social media, late, after the win. I’m not a dirty player.”

Gobert will miss four to six weeks with the bone bruise he sustained on the play. In responding to the controversy, Erik Spoelstra said that the Heat are trying to encourage Waiters to aggressively go after loose balls and called the play in question “awkward.”

