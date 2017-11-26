Dirk being Dirk trumps everything

If the face of the Mavericks wants to turn back the clock, the tank can stay on hold.

Since the Mavericks started their downward spiral last season, I’ve always had one rule when it came to actively cheering for the Mavericks — so long as Dirk is Dirk, they can win as many games as they want.

That’s been difficult to follow because Dirk hasn’t looked like Dirk for a majority of the time. Last season he missed a lot of games and the ones he was in he looked slower than ever that made his fun bag of shooting tricks harder to pull off. Dirk was basically a spot-up stretch center for most of last season and all the things that made Dirk, Dirk — the impossible fadeaways, the impeccable post-game, the isolations at the elbows — were vanishing. It wasn’t until Rick Carlisle moved Dirk to center midway through last season where he didn’t look like the game had completely passed him by.

Repeatedly throughout this season so far, Dirk has emphasized that the combination of the shorter training camp and the brutally front-loaded Mavericks schedule has wrecked the routine his body is used to. Dirk kills himself to get ready for games at his age, so change at all to that routine can’t be easy -- and it showed. The Mavericks looked like the worst team in the league and at times only looked better when he was off the floor. That’s pretty much sacrilege to say about Dirk.

So now that the Mavericks have sprung off three out of four wins, they sit at 5-15. They’re still a bad team and it’ll take a miraculous turnaround to climb back into the playoff picture. They will almost surely finish with a top-5 pick this season and when we look back on the season as a whole, we’ll probably lament this stretch where the Mavericks looked like a real basketball team at the expense of getting a top-3, or even the top pick.

To this I say screw it, because Dirk is balling. Dirk supersedes everything.

In these past four games, Dirk has shot 52.3 percent from the field and 47 percent from three. He scored a season-high 19 in the 97-81 win against the Thunder and was absolutely crucial to the third-quarter run where Dallas stepped on OKC’s neck and built the lead to 25.

In the three games before the Thunder game, Dallas had a 14.5 net-rating when Dirk was on the floor. Against the Thunder he was game-high plus-26, so that number will keep going up. He was 7-of-10 against the Thunder, hit four three-pointers and was just the general badass he’s been for the last two decades.

He’s back to the Dirk that makes everyone around him better, instead of the super-old dude that just made everyone exhausted trying to compensate for him on defense.

It helped that the Thunder looked like absolute butt, and there will surely be some eyerolls if the ping-pong balls don’t fall favorably in June, but who cares. Dirk deserves all the good run he has left in his body. The Mavericks won a title in 2011, which means anyone on this planet that hasn’t seen the Mavericks win is probably too young to care. There will be plenty of years of tanking, miserable basketball left in this organization’s future. We can spare a handful so the greatest player in team history can have a few more throwback moments. Onto the notes: