Dirk Nowitzki and Steve Nash reunite to team up for soccer header challenge
These former NBA stars are no longer in the league, but are still competitive as ever
Dirk Nowitzki and Steve Nash traded in basketballs for soccer balls in the latest addition of Nash's "header challenge."
Nowitzki participated in the challenge to see how many times they could hit a soccer ball off their heads without it hitting the floor, but despite the high number they were unable to top the header challenger leaderboard.
The two former NBA stars wanted to see how long they could keep it up for, but Dirk was mostly concerned with beating his former Dallas Mavericks teammate Luka Doncic.
The results were respectable. The two were able to keep the soccer ball up and bounced it off their heads a collective 56 times.
It doesn't matter who I was paired with, I would probably make it to 5 tops, so anything above that impresses me. Nash and Nowitzki going back-and-forth gave me a headache just watching.
The 41-year-old got his wish of beating Doncic's numbers, topping him by 21 and placing third on the leaderboard. His message to Doncic after beating his mark was, "Eat. That."
Nowitzki will need a bit more practice if he wants to be defending NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo's top score of 94. He also needs practice if he ever wants to score on a bicycle kick. But here, there's always next time.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Durant says Knicks 'not cool' right now
Before picking the Nets, Durant thought about signing with the Knicks in the offseason, though...
-
Trae Young nutmegs J.J. Redick
The second-year guard made Redick look foolish
-
Evaluating contract extension candidates
Could the Raptors lock up Pascal Siakam after extending Kyle Lowry? What's up with Jaylen Brown...
-
Harden, Westbrook in for 2020 Olympics
Participation shouldn't be an issue for Team USA at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo
-
NBA Top 100: Biggest risers and fallers
Some players experienced a rapid ascent in this year's Top 100, while others took a precipitous...
-
Ranking the top 20 forwards in the NBA
Just about every kind of player fills these rankings of the top 20 forwards in the NBA.