Dirk Nowitzki and Steve Nash reunite to team up for soccer header challenge

Dirk Nowitzki and Steve Nash traded in basketballs for soccer balls in the latest addition of Nash's "header challenge."

Nowitzki participated in the challenge to see how many times they could hit a soccer ball off their heads without it hitting the floor, but despite the high number they were unable to top the header challenger leaderboard.

The two former NBA stars wanted to see how long they could keep it up for, but Dirk was mostly concerned with beating his former Dallas Mavericks teammate Luka Doncic.

The results were respectable. The two were able to keep the soccer ball up and bounced it off their heads a collective 56 times.

It doesn't matter who I was paired with, I would probably make it to 5 tops, so anything above that impresses me. Nash and Nowitzki going back-and-forth gave me a headache just watching.

The 41-year-old got his wish of beating Doncic's numbers, topping him by 21 and placing third on the leaderboard. His message to Doncic after beating his mark was, "Eat. That."

Nowitzki will need a bit more practice if he wants to be defending NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo's top score of 94. He also needs practice if he ever wants to score on a bicycle kick. But here, there's always next time.