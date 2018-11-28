Dirk Nowitzki injury update: Mavericks star says 'I'm still a ways away'

It looks like Dirk Nowitzki's season debut will have to be delayed even further.

As Dallas Mavericks fans await the season debut of the 21-year veteran, they'll have to wait beyond the month of November. Nowitzki, who has been out since last April due to left ankle surgery, won't return during his initially projected timetable of November after all. According to Eddie Sefko of the Dallas News, Nowitzki says although he's regularly practicing, he's still "a ways away" from returning.

"We were hoping," Nowitzki said about getting back before December. "I mean, it feels good. I could probably go out there and play a few minutes but there's really no need.

"I'm going to keep working with the guys on the staff. But I'm definitely heading in the right direction. The ankle doesn't hurt as much and is not as sore all the time. I can make some more moves. So I'm excited, but still a ways away."

While Nowitzki will not be in uniform with the rest of his Mavericks teammates, Dallas will be back in action on Wednesday night when they square off against the Houston Rockets (8 p.m. ET -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension).

When Nowitzki plays his first game of the 2018-19 season, he will surpass former Los Angeles Lakers star Kobe Bryant for the most seasons played with one franchise (21). The future Hall-of-Fame big man enjoyed a quality 2017-18 campaign, which saw him average 12.0 points and 5.7 rebounds in 24.7 minutes per game while converting on 45.6 percent of his field-goal attempts and 40.9 percent of his three-point attempts. His field-goal percentage was at it's best since the 2014-15 campaign and his three-point percentage was the fourth-highest of his 20 seasons played in the NBA.

Not bad for a 39-year-old who runs like a mummy these days.

The Mavericks, who have surprised everyone by starting out the season 9-9, led by rookie phenom Luka Doncic, don't really need Nowitzki to return as soon as possible. That's also why the big German is taking his time in rehabbing his latest injury.

"It's going good, but we really only started two weeks ago to run and jump and do all those things, so it's going to take me a while," Nowitzki said. "I still don't feel like my legs and my wind are great. Plus our guys are playing really, really well, so I don't feel like I need to rush out there and do anything crazy."

Nowitzki has yet to officially announce that this is his last season, but considering his age and his latest injury, we should probably enjoy the former NBA MVP as much as possible during the 2018-19 season.

It could very well be his last.