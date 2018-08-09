Dirk Nowitzki surprises a Mavericks summer camp full of kids and it's the absolute best
The best player in Maverick history brought the house down with this entrance
There's a reason that everybody in the NBA loves Dirk Nowitzki. The Mavericks legend is beloved on the court, but he may be even more revered off it, as we saw when he surprised 100 kids at the team's summer hoops camp at Collin County College.
If you're wondering how much people look up to the 40-year-old Nowitzki, who just re-signed with the Mavericks last month for his 21st season with Dallas, wonder no longer.
The gasps when he's seen in the doorway are utterly incredible. Then, after the initial uproar, the coach on the mic finds himself fighting a losing battle as reminds the kids how they act with "visitors." As if Nowitzki is any visitor.
The Mavericks have high hopes this year with the addition of Luka Doncic and DeAndre Jordan. Despite playing in an utterly loaded Western Conference, the Mavericks will try to at least disrupt a division that has the Rockets, Spurs and Pelicans -- all of whom were playoff teams last year.
As for whether or not this is last season? Nowitzki was non-committal either way.
"If [this season] is sort of going to go the same, then, hey, maybe," he told reporters gathered at the camp, via SportsDay. "I'm going to leave the door open, but I'm going to approach this as if there is no tomorrow and just hopefully have a great year. And try to be efficient again, as I've tried my entire career. We'll just go from there."
Nowitzki rounded out the day with a game of knockout, which he lost on an uncharacteristically poor shooting performance close to the net before giving the girl who beat him a high five and a hug. All of that went down, and this fantastic photo:
The Mavericks open their season Oct. 17 against DeAndre Ayton and the Suns, as Nowitzki and the Mavericks try to get back on track after a rough 2017 season.
