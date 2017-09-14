Dirk Nowitzki: Today's NBA more about 'making money and winning' than loyalty
Nowitzki has played all 19 seasons of his career with the Dallas Mavericks
Remember a few years ago when the greatest musical artist of his generation, Soulja Boy, said "I'm not into computers, I'm into money?" Well, today's NBA stars are pretty much saying the same thing, except instead of not being into computers, they're not into loyalty. It's money they want, along with championships.
At least, according to future Hall of Famer Dirk Nowitzki.
The Mavericks legend was on SiriusXM Radio recently, and during his interview he spoke about his nearly two-decade tenure in Dallas -- where he's spent his entire career -- and why he felt like that was where he belonged. At the end of that answer, Nowitzki then offered some thoughts as to why there aren't many players like him who only play for one team.
"I understand, the new NBA is a little different, it's about making money and winning and not as much about being loyal anymore."
To be clear, Dirk was not saying this with any sort of animosity or longing for the old days in which there was less player movement. He was just accurately describing the state of the league these days.
And why shouldn't players be more concerned with money and winning? Money and winning is what most players seek. Loyalty is cool too, but it's not like teams -- see Celtics, Boston and Thomas, Isaiah -- won't ship a player out of town at the drop of a hat if they think they can get someone better.
-
Report: Boris Diaw signs to French team
The 35-year-old forward recently spent one season with the Jazz
-
LOOK: Kings debut bold secondary court
The secondary court will be used whenever Sacramento dons its "Global Uniform" at home
-
How the Pelicans match up with Dubs
No, the Pels are unlikely to dethrone the champs, but they may have a formula to give them...
-
Warriors rookie recalls guarding LeBron
Bell gave props to LeBron for being unguardable during a pickup game at UCLA
-
Cavs' Lue: Love will have best year yet
With Irving's production now in Boston, Cleveland will rely heavily on Love as an offensive...
-
Z-Bo avoids jail time for drug arrest
Randolph avoids jail time after being charged with marijuana possession and resisting arre...
Add a Comment