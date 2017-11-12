DLo has left knee contusion, to miss “several games,” need “further evaluation”

Let’s face it. As bad as news is, It could have been a lot worse.

The Nets announced Sunday that D’Angelo Russell’s injury, sustained at the end of the Brooklyn’s road game with Utah, is a left knee contusion. The injury came in an awkward fall after a drive to the rim. In a statement released shortly after noon, the Nets PR department reported...

D’Angelo Russell has been diagnosed with a left knee contusion. Return to play updates will be provided as appropriate. — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) November 12, 2017

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN expanded on the news, saying Russell will miss “several games” and need “further evaluation,” not specifically discussed.

Brooklyn Nets guard D'Angelo Russell is likely to miss several games with a left knee injury, league sources tell ESPN. He will undergo further evaluation. He was hurt in loss to Jazz on Saturday night. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 12, 2017

Woj said Russell underwent an MRI on return from Utah.

Russell suffered the injury with 2:57 left in the game as Russell, who finished with 26 points in 33 minutes, was leading a Nets comeback that ultimately failed. He immediately left the game and was examined by the Jazz team physician. He was late seen walking out of the arena, limping noticeably.

Russell has a history of issues with both his knees. He missed 11 games with the Lakers in November and December last season with left knee soreness. There was no surgery, but he needed a platelet-rich plasma injection at one point. Then he sat out three more games in late January with an injured right knee.

This season, Russell sat out the Nets big win over the Cavs in late October with a sprained right knee. He was back the next game.

Russell is averaging 20.9 points, 5.7 assists and 4.7 rebounds in less than 28 minutes a game.