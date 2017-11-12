DLo has left knee contusion, to miss “several games,” need “further evaluation”
DLo has left knee contusion, to miss “several games,” need “further evaluation”
Let’s face it. As bad as news is, It could have been a lot worse.
The Nets announced Sunday that D’Angelo Russell’s injury, sustained at the end of the Brooklyn’s road game with Utah, is a left knee contusion. The injury came in an awkward fall after a drive to the rim. In a statement released shortly after noon, the Nets PR department reported...
D’Angelo Russell has been diagnosed with a left knee contusion. Return to play updates will be provided as appropriate.— Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) November 12, 2017
Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN expanded on the news, saying Russell will miss “several games” and need “further evaluation,” not specifically discussed.
Brooklyn Nets guard D'Angelo Russell is likely to miss several games with a left knee injury, league sources tell ESPN. He will undergo further evaluation. He was hurt in loss to Jazz on Saturday night.— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 12, 2017
Woj said Russell underwent an MRI on return from Utah.
Russell suffered the injury with 2:57 left in the game as Russell, who finished with 26 points in 33 minutes, was leading a Nets comeback that ultimately failed. He immediately left the game and was examined by the Jazz team physician. He was late seen walking out of the arena, limping noticeably.
Russell has a history of issues with both his knees. He missed 11 games with the Lakers in November and December last season with left knee soreness. There was no surgery, but he needed a platelet-rich plasma injection at one point. Then he sat out three more games in late January with an injured right knee.
This season, Russell sat out the Nets big win over the Cavs in late October with a sprained right knee. He was back the next game.
Russell is averaging 20.9 points, 5.7 assists and 4.7 rebounds in less than 28 minutes a game.
- D'Angelo Russell to miss several games with left knee contusion - Adrian Wojnarowski - ESPN
- Nets' D’Angelo Russell has knee contusion after awkward landing - Greg Logan - Newsday
- Nets get refreshing, merely bad D’Angelo Russell news - Brian Lewis - New York Post
-
Gobert (knee) to miss at least 4 weeks
Gobert was injured when Dion Waiters fell into his leg during Friday night's game
-
Kuzminskas waived to make room for Noah
Noah is eligible to return from suspension on Monday
-
NBA Sunday: Celtics win 12 in a row
Keep it right here for all your Sunday NBA scores, updates and highlights
-
Lonzo the main attraction in Milwaukee
Fans came from all over to see Lonzo Ball in action, even if they weren't actually Lakers...
-
Nets' Russell to miss several games
Russell hurt his knee in the closing minutes of the Nets' loss to the Jazz on Saturday nig...
-
Sixers emulate Warriors' selfless style
The Sixers came up short against the team whose style they aspire toward, but the future is...