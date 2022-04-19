Doc Rivers won his first championship coaching the Boston Celtics. That is where he really made his name as a coach and the team he will forever be associated with. It's therefore fitting that on Monday when he won his 100 playoff game as a head coach, Rivers also passed Celtics legend, Red Auerbach, on the all-time playoff coaching wins leaderboard. Auerbach, despite winning nine championships as a head coach, only won 99 playoff games because the league was smaller and had a shorter postseason.

By winning his 100th playoff game, Rivers tied another legendary coach: Larry Brown. Ironically, Brown won plenty of his 100 playoff games leading the very Philadelphia 76ers team that Rivers now runs. Once he passes Brown, presumably during this first-round series against the Toronto Raptors, he will have a long way to go to catch up to the top three.

Sitting in third place all-time is Gregg Popovich, who briefly overlapped with Rivers during his final playing years as a Spur. Popovich has won 170 playoff games, and Pat Riley is one win above him at 171. Standing above those two and the rest of the field is, obviously, 11-time champion Phil Jackson with an astonishing 229 playoff wins. Popovich and Riley are the only coaches who are even halfway to Jackson.

Rivers likely won't ever catch Jackson, but he has plenty of room to gain ground on the rest of the field. He is currently leading a 76ers team with a 28-year-old Joel Embiid that is sure to contend for many years to come. Rivers, just 60, could easily coach for another decade or more, so as long as he's leading this 76ers team, he should be expected to continue climbing that leaderboard.