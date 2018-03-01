Doc Rivers jokes about Clippers-Rockets rematch: 'We've barricaded all the secret passageways'

The last time the Houston Rockets and L.A. Clippers met in Los Angeles, it was one of the most physical and contentious NBA nights in recent memory -- both on and off the court. Players got into it on the floor and it carried over following the contest when the Rockets tried to sneak into the Clippers' locker room for some postgame antics.

Given the nature of the Rockets' clandestine attempt to get into the Clippers' locker room, it was also one of the funniest nights in the league in a long time. The memes and jokes were flying at an all-time pace on Twitter.

Ahead of the rematch at Staples Center on Wednesday night, Clippers head coach Doc Rivers kept the jokes going. "We've barricaded all the secret passageways," Rivers cracked when asked about the potential for confrontation after the last game.

Getting ready for Rockets-Clippers, Doc Rivers is asked how he prepped for this game considering what happened here last time: “We’ve barricaded all the secret passageways.” pic.twitter.com/pY0WdlgXt7 — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) March 1, 2018

He then kept the gag going, saying they were going to build a wall, and Houston was going to pay for it.

Doc Rivers was asked if he serious about the barricade. Seriously. Said "We're going to build a wall. And Houston is going to pay for it." — Jonathan Feigen (@Jonathan_Feigen) March 1, 2018

Pretty good, Doc, pretty good.

In all seriousness, this should be a pretty closely contested game. The Rockets are in a close battle with the Warriors for the top seed in the West, while the Clippers are fighting just go get into the playoffs, and both teams will be eager to get the win.