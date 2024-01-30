The Doc Rivers era in Milwaukee got off to a losing start on Monday as the Nuggets defeated the Bucks 113-107 in Denver. If you were looking for a brand-new Bucks product, you didn't get it. Damian Lillard's rotation schedule changed (he has been playing the full first and third quarters, but Rivers subbed him out about midway through the first and late in the third), but schematically, nothing else looked different.

That's not surprising.

Prior to the game, Rivers said: "One thing you don't want to do is paralyze the brain." What he meant was he doesn't intend to flood the Bucks with a bunch of new schemes and actions that force them to overthink. That stuff will come in time. Hopefully.

For now, the Bucks still looked like a team without a clear plan for how they want to attack offensively. The talent level is so high that they can play pretty randomly and generally create enough offense, but as you saw on Monday against a top-tier team like Denver, the Bucks need to figure out where they're going to go for repeatable half-court leverage and continuity.

Are they going to play though Giannis, either in the post or up top as a driver? Pick-and-rolls with Dame? If it's the latter, then who's setting the screens? Giannis as a roller? Brook Lopez or Bobby Portis as a popper? Will it all be matchup dependent?

I know it's just one game, but the Bucks tried a little bit of everything on Monday, and none of it was especially productive. They got out to a hot start and Lopez and Portis hit four combined 3s in the fourth quarter, but it felt more like a make-or-miss situation from relatively stagnant positions as opposed to creating consistent, flowing offense on their terms.

"I thought tonight was an offensive loss," Rivers said. "I didn't think we were crisp offensively. We had stretches where the ball was humming and hopping, and then we had stretches where it didn't. Those stretches we have to clean up."

The Nuggets, on the other hand, knew exactly where they were going to go and what they were going to do on every possession that counted. This was not surprising, either. This is what makes the Nuggets the best team in the league. It's where Rivers is being charged with getting the Bucks.

Jamal Murray got to his midrange pull-ups with ease. Lillard couldn't keep Murray from getting wherever he wants, and Murray, who finished with 35 points on 13-of-22 shooting, took advantage of that matchup on multiple possessions late.

The Bucks played tough defense overall and scrambled to keep Lillard off Murray one-on-one as much as possible, but either way, Denver is going to get an awesome shot just about every possession playing two-man stuff with Murray and Nikola Jokic, who posted a ho-hum 25-point, 16-rebound, 12-assist triple double.

It was a tough shooting night for Jokic, but again, when the Nuggets need offense, his post game is more or less unstoppable. He went to it multiple times and converted in the swing stages of the game.

Again, this is where Milwaukee needs to get. Reliable offense. And Rivers has to get Lillard going on a more consistent basis. Lillard's numbers for the season look decent, but they are propped up by a handful of big games. He has had a lot of games like he had on Monday: 18 points on 5-of-13 shooting. That's just not going to cut it if the Bucks are going to compete for, let alone win, a championship.

Lillard has had some trouble finding a rhythm while trying to play more off-ball. Will Rivers eventually go back to putting the ball in Dame's hands and forcing Giannis to be the one to find off-ball opportunities? There is no easy answer. Right now, Milwaukee's offense looks great on paper, but there isn't one aspect that you can call a half-court identity.

And this, again, is to say nothing of Milwaukee's defense, which has been bad all season but was engaged in Denver. The hope is that Rivers as the motivator will simply produce a greater defensive sum from the parts Adrian Griffin had to work with. So far, so good on that front.

"The fight is there," Rivers said. "That is something really encouraging moving forward."

Only time will tell if the Bucks' big gamble will pay off.