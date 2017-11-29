Doc Rivers not interested in any 'Clippers should rebuild' internet hot takes
Devastated by injuries, including a recent MCL sprain for Blake Griffin, L.A. is just 8-11 this season
A brutal start to the season for the Clippers got even worse this week. During their game against their crosstown rival Los Angeles Lakers Monday night, Blake Griffin went down with an awkward-looking knee injury.
Thankfully, Griffin will be able to return this season, but the injury is expected to keep him out for up to two months. With the Clippers already dealing with a multitude of injuries -- Danilo Gallinari, Milos Teodosic and Patrick Beverley -- and the team sitting outside the playoff picture, the calls for the team to blow things up have already started.
If you're thinking of offering such a take on the internet, however, save your keystrokes. Doc Rivers is not interested in embarking on any sort of rebuild.
Rivers is no longer the team's GM, but he certainly still has a lot of sway in the organization. But regardless, humorous quip about being an internet person aside, it's not surprising Rivers is shutting down any sort of rebuild talk. No coach is ever going to publicly suggest that it's time to start a rebuilding project, and definitely not in the middle of the season. That would essentially be Rivers telling the players on the roster that he doesn't think they're good enough, and that would not go well in the locker room.
Plus, the whole reason Rivers left the Boston Celtics to come coach the Clippers was so he could avoid the rebuild the Celtics were about to endure.
