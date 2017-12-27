Doc Rivers says Blake Griffin getting close to return, could play Friday vs. Lakers
Griffin's original timeline said he could be out until the end of January with a knee injury
The Clippers sure could use some good news.
The team that has been ravaged by injuries this season might have received just what they needed on Tuesday, as coach Doc Rivers said that All-Star forward Blake Griffin has made significant progress in his recovery from a sprained MCL he suffered on Nov. 27, and might play as soon as Friday.
Griffin was expected to be sidelined for up to eight weeks, which means his return could have been delayed until the end of January. It still might be -- Rivers made no guarantees -- but the fact that he's even talking about Griffin suiting up is a great sign for the Clippers.
Griffin hasn't played more than 67 games in a season since 2014 due to various injuries. The Clippers have already seen point guard Patrick Beverley sidelined for the rest of the season due to microfracture knee surgery, and offseason acquisitions Danilo Gallinari and Milos Teodosic have missed significant time as well.
Before his injury, Griffin averaged 23.6 points, 7.9 rebounds and 5.1 assists in 19 games this season.
-
NBA: Refs missed Durant fouls on LeBron
The league said Durant fouled LeBron three times in the final 72 seconds of the Warriors'...
-
Latest Steph Curry ankle injury updates
Curry is participating in modified on-court scrimmage sessions to build up his tolerance
-
NBA Tuesday scores, highlights, updates
We've got all the scores, highlights and news from Tuesday's NBA games
-
Isaiah Thomas doesn't want to talk trade
Thomas took to Twitter to tell reporters to stop mentioning the trade that sent him to Cle...
-
Time for a LeBron-Durant 1-on-1 game?
There's only one way to settle this debate -- on the court
-
NBA pick from model on 46-22 heater
SportsLine's Projection Model releases strong pick on Kings-Clippers
Add a Comment