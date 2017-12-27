Doc Rivers says Blake Griffin getting close to return, could play Friday vs. Lakers

The Clippers sure could use some good news.

The team that has been ravaged by injuries this season might have received just what they needed on Tuesday, as coach Doc Rivers said that All-Star forward Blake Griffin has made significant progress in his recovery from a sprained MCL he suffered on Nov. 27, and might play as soon as Friday.

Doc Rivers said Blake Griffin “actually could” play Friday night against the Lakers because “he’s that close” to being ready after being out 13 games with left knee injury — Brad Turner (@BA_Turner) December 27, 2017

Griffin was expected to be sidelined for up to eight weeks, which means his return could have been delayed until the end of January. It still might be -- Rivers made no guarantees -- but the fact that he's even talking about Griffin suiting up is a great sign for the Clippers.

Griffin hasn't played more than 67 games in a season since 2014 due to various injuries. The Clippers have already seen point guard Patrick Beverley sidelined for the rest of the season due to microfracture knee surgery, and offseason acquisitions Danilo Gallinari and Milos Teodosic have missed significant time as well.

Before his injury, Griffin averaged 23.6 points, 7.9 rebounds and 5.1 assists in 19 games this season.