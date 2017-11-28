Doc Rivers thinks Lonzo Ball is to blame for Blake Griffin's injury, but that's not the case

Doc Rivers was obviously unhappy to see his best player Blake Griffin go down with a potentially serious injury in an already-banged up season for the Clippers. After the game, Rivers told reporters he didn't have much time to look at the play or really break down how it happened.

So when Rivers was asked about the injury, he explained how he saw it and said Lakers rookie Lonzo Ball was trying to make a play which is what led to Griffin's knee injury on Monday.

"Lonzo was just trying to make a play, but he went in and usually when you go in like that (makes grabbing motion) with that arm, but I think Lonzo knocked somebody into Blake and that was like a trigger effect. What can you do."

The problem is that Ball wasn't the reason an injury happened. It was actually Austin Rivers who tangled up with Griffin and caused the injury.

Rivers was the one trying to make a play and get the loose ball and that's what led to the unfortunate injury.

Obviously, Doc didn't have time to go break down the game tape and see what resulted in Griffin's injury so he went with what he thought happened. Plays like this happen fast and it's easy for viewers to point at them and search for someone to blame, but for the players and coaches, they don't always have that luxury, especially right after a game.