Soon after the Clippers announced that Doc Rivers would no longer be the head coach of the franchise, other teams across the league began to reach out to the decorated coaching veteran. It was reported earlier that both the New Orleans Pelicans and Philadelphia 76ers reached out to Rivers to pique his interest in their head-coaching vacancies. While no interview has materialized for the Pelicans' opening, the Sixers are planning to meet with him in the Philadelphia area soon, per The Athletic's Shams Charania.

The Sixers are trying to find a replacement for Brett Brown, whom the franchise let go after Philadelphia suffered a first-round sweep at the hands of the Boston Celtics in the playoffs. The Sixers' position is one of the most enticing head-coaching vacancies on the market due to the All-Star talent of Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid. However, this team has grossly underperformed in recent years with that duo. Some of it is due to injuries, like the left knee injury that kept Simmons out of the postseason this year. Part of the problem is the lack of adequate personnel surrounding Simmons and Embiid to build a quality contender.

Philly is in desperate need of some drastic changes, and while that starts in the front office and on the court, Rivers could get the players to buy into his message. He's not the best at making adjustments, which is in part why the Clippers collapsed in the second round, but he is a leader that players have historically listened to, and that would be a great starting point for the Sixers franchise looking for a new voice. He could coax Simmons into shooting more 3s in games, and stay on Embiid about his conditioning.

Rivers, who boasts a .581 winning percentage in his 21-year coaching career, would bring championship pedigree as one of the most well-respected coaches in the league. After coming up short in recent years, that would be something the 76ers desperately need.