The Milwaukee Bucks are getting some much-needed reinforcements. All-Star forward Khris Middleton -- officially listed as probable -- is expected to make his season debut Friday at the Boston Celtics. Middleton has been recovering from double ankle surgery over the summer and after missing the first 21 games of the 2024-25 season, coach Doc Rivers and his Milwaukee teammates welcomed him back in style.

Middleton's extended absence has been somewhat confusing, as the team's external messaging ahead of training camp had been that his return was imminent. While that didn't mean he would be ready for Game 1 of the regular season, it's been rather unexpected that he's missed the first 21 games so far.

When Middleton addressed the media for the first time this season on Oct. 31, he said, "I feel good, just not good enough to play." He said there had been no setbacks in his recovery up to that point, suggesting that perhaps he was being extremely cautious in approaching his return to the game. And given that Middleton has dealt with his fair share of injuries over the years, that makes sense.

But now, after an extended time of preparation to return, it appears Middleton is finally ready to suit up for the Bucks again, and the timing couldn't be better. Milwaukee started the season rough, going just 2-8 in their first 10 games. But have since dug themselves out of that hole to go 9-2 over their next 11 games and have moved up in the latest CBS Sports' NBA Power Rankings. They're now 11-10 on the season, which in what has been an incredibly weak Eastern Conference is good enough for fifth right now.

Milwaukee is trending in the right direction behind the tandem of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard, who have seemed to figure things out in Year 2 of their partnership. Lillard is back to his efficient ways after a down season, shooting 45.1% from the field and 37.7% from deep while averaging 26 points and 7.5 assists.

Antetokounmpo, though, is the central reason the Bucks have swung their early-season troubles in the opposite direction. Without Middleton, Giannis is putting up a career-high 32.6 points, which currently leads the league in scoring. On a nightly basis, he's willing the Bucks to victories, and without his efforts, Milwaukee would be in a far worse position than it is now.

The addition of Middleton should aid in taking some of the offensive load off Antetokounmpo's shoulders. Middleton gives the Bucks another reliable scorer next to Giannis and Lillard, someone who can play with or without the ball in his hands and a guy who will only boost Milwaukee's fourth-rank 3-point attack this season. Middleton's struggled to stay healthy in the last two years, but Milwaukee is hoping that with this extended absence, he just took to get prepared to return both physically and mentally, it will be the thing he needs to return to his All-Star ways.

