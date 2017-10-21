Does Celtics' Kyrie Irving regret shouting obscenity at fan? 'Hell no'

Boston Celtics point guard Kyrie Irving is drawing a new level of attention and criticism this season after he requested a trade from the Cleveland Cavaliers over the summer.

Following the Celtics' 102-98 road win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday, a fan decided to heckle Irving by shouting, "Kyrie, where's LeBron?" Irving responded quickly by shouting back at the fan, "[Expletive] my [expletive]!"

The moment was captured on video, and Irving was asked Saturday if he regretted what he said to the fan.

"Hell no. Man enough to record it on video, then that's on him," Irving said. "I'm glad that he got his name out there and then kinda five seconds of fame and it going viral. That's the social media platform we live on. I take full responsibility what I said -- excuse the kids at home -- and you move on."

Kyrie Irving acknowledged a profane outburst to a Philly fan that yelled at him about LeBron James on Friday. Does he regret it? "Hell no." pic.twitter.com/NDDKeh94Kt — Chris Forsberg (@ESPNForsberg) October 21, 2017

The incident took place just days after Pelicans center DeMarcus Cousins was assessed a technical foul for getting into a heated exchange with a fan during Wednesday night's season opener in Memphis. Cousins was fined $25,000 by the NBA on Saturday.

The league has yet to announce any discipline for Irving's actions.