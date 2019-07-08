Does Kawhi Leonard's decision prove Lakers, LeBron James no longer carry the same appeal?

Kawhi Leonard stole the spotlight of the holiday weekend by orchestrating a drastic overhaul of the Los Angeles Clippers, but he also spurned one of the NBA's greatest brands -- and one of the NBA's greatest players of all time -- by not flocking to the Lakers.

There's been much talk this offseason about Lakers management, the future of the franchise and whether L.A. has what it takes to make a serious title run after a botched first year of the LeBron James era. The team's Anthony Davis trade acquisition ensured the club will at least be more competitive in 2019-20, but after the team failed to land Leonard as a potential third superstar alongside James and AD, some have wondered whether L.A. actually failed in free agency as a whole.

Former NBA veteran Raja Bell's biggest takeaway from recent weeks isn't so much about the Lakers' current front-office strategy as much as it is an apparent devaluation of LeBron and the Lakers brand as marketing chips.

"I don't know that that magnetism that (LeBron) used to have, that draw, where people just could not say no to going there and playing, I don't know that it exists to the degree that it did before," Bell said on Monday's "Kanell & Bell" podcast. "AD is a little different for me because they're under the same management, and from what I've heard about AD, hes a steerable person ... But that's what it says to me."

The Lakers as a whole, Bell added, seem to be going the way of the New York Knicks -- they'll "always be the big brothers" in their city, he said, but today's players appear more concerned with what makes sense for them than the historic legacy of certain big-name NBA franchises.

