Does Stephen Curry ever send shoes to his haters? Not yet, but 'I might have to send 'em to M.J.'

Michael Jordan vs. Stephen Curry is the rivalry we didn't know we wanted. OK, if we are being serious it's less of a rivalry than it is a few exchanges of respectful but friendly jabs and takes, but either way, this back-and-forth is great. Jordan said in an interview with the "Today" show last month that he does not think the three-time NBA champion belongs in the Hall of Fame, at least not yet.

In an interview with Sole Collector, Golden State's Curry was asked if he ever sends shoes to his "haters," setting him up perfectly to bring up those Jordan comments that had everyone debating what qualifies someone as a Hall of Famer.

He he replied, with a smile, "I might have to send 'em to M.J."

So maybe he's not completely over M.J.'s comments ...

This is not Curry's first response to the take from perhaps the greatest to ever play.

Curry answered in an interview with Sirius XM NBA Radio saying, "I love M.J. That's my guy. He's obviously ... he's the GOAT."

He added, "But I don't know if it was a wordsmith thing or if he just kinda got in his own way, but I'm sure if you ask him that question now, like straight up, does he think I'm getting in there, he probably would have a different answer. If you put the 'yet,' then I'm cool with that."

Curry seemed to brush off the GOAT's comments, because what else can you do, but clearly those words are still in the back of his mind.

The 31-year-old might have to wait another season to prove to everyone, especially Jordan, that he is Hall of Fame worthy. The Warriors star is rumored to be out for the season with a hand injury. Curry is optimistic he will return this season, despite saying he needs a second surgery.

Curry still has a decent amount of playing time ahead of him, but his résumé -- two-time NBA MVP, six-time NBA All-Star, three-time first-team All-NBA -- is already impressive, but it takes a lot more to sway someone with six rings.