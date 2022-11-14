Don't look now, but the Sacramento Kings might have something brewing. Domantas Sabonis posted the fourth 20-20 game of his career to lead the Kings to a 122-115 victory over the visiting Golden State Warriors Sunday night. This was the Kings' fourth win in five games and pushed their record up to 6-6.

Sabonis got off to a bit of a slow start this season, but he's picked it up in recent weeks and that trend continued in this game. He either scored or assisted on the Kings' opening 16 points of the game, and already had five points, five rebounds and four assists by the end of the first quarter. Despite that, the Kings trailed by 13 due to the Warriors' hot outside shooting.

The Kings dominated the second quarter to take the lead into halftime, however, and had pushed their advantage up to seven entering the fourth. From there, they were able to hold off the Warriors' comeback attempt thanks largely to De'Aaron Fox. However, Sabonis played a major role as well down the stretch. He assisted on Fox's 3-pointer that put the Kings ahead for good with just over three minutes to play, and converted a big putback a minute later to extend the advantage back to six.

Sabonis finished with 26 points, 22 rebounds and eight assists on 10-of-17 from the field. This was his third consecutive 20-point outing and fifth in the last six games. Furthermore, he became the first player since Giannis Antetokounmpo in 2020 to have a 20-point, 20-rebound, five-assist game, per Stathead.

During the Kings' recent turnaround, Sabonis is averaging 22.4 points, 12.4 rebounds and 6.4 assists on 58 percent shooting from the field. For the season now, the Kings have a 116.8 offensive rating when he's on the floor -- that's 10.4 points per 100 possessions better than when he sits. His ability to operate as a hub, both with and without Fox on the floor, and create second chances with his offensive rebounding has the Kings' offense humming along in a tie for fifth in the league (114.4 offensive rating overall).

Thanks to this recent hot streak, the Kings are up to ninth in the Western Conference and just one game out of sixth place and the final automatic playoff spot. While it's still extremely early, it appears the Kings are indeed good enough to be in the mix for at least a play-in berth. In fact, given some of the bad luck they've had with officiating in the final seconds of losses to the Miami Heat and Warriors, their record could easily be a few games better.