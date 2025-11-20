Kings standout Domantas Sabonis has a partially torn meniscus and will be re-evaluated in three to four weeks, per ESPN's Shams Charania.

Sabonis, 29, missed Sacramento's game Wednesday -- a 113-99 loss to the Thunder -- with the knee injury, and now the full extent of the ailment shows he will be out much longer.

It's yet a rough turn of events for the Kings, who are 3-12 and 14th in the Western Conference standings. Sabonis, who had missed three games prior this season due to a variety of ailments, is averaging 17.2 points and 12.3 rebounds per game this season, and he has led the NBA in rebounds per game in each of his three full seasons with Sacramento so far. This year, the struggling Kings have the NBA's third-worst rebounding percentage in the NBA.

Sacramento has dealt with a bevy of injuries this season, including to promising forward Keegan Murray (thumb), who is yet to make his season debut. Now, it will be without its best player for the foreseeable future.

Drew Eubanks and Precious Achiuwa will likely see a bump in playing time during Sabonis' absence.