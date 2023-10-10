Scoring is up in the NBA because shot volume is rising, and that's helped premier rebounders put up some impressive numbers. Andre Drummond's era of dominance has come to a close, and three different players have led the league in rebounds per game since the Chicago Bulls big man claimed a three-peat. Now it could be time for someone new to run the show. Looking for the best options to bet on ahead of the 2023-24 season? We've got you covered with three strong options.

Domantas Sabonis (+225)

I don't think any stat leader bet is better than Sabonis as the odds-on favorite here. The Sacramento Kings big man led the league in total rebounds (973) and rebounds per game (12.3) last season. Nikola Jokic (+325), who played 10 fewer games than Sabonis and finished with the third-most total rebounds, fell 156 boards short of the Lithuanian All-Star. Sabonis grabbed 20 or more rebounds in five games last season and paced the league in double-doubles with 65 in 79 games. I can't see his role diminishing with Alex Len serving as his primary backup.

Nikola Jokic (+325)

Jokic finished second in rebounds per game (11.8) for a second consecutive season in 2022-23. The reigning MVP does it all and will continue to hold down the Denver Nuggets' underwhelming center rotation this upcoming season. No Nugget not named Jokic tallied more than 7.0 rebounds per game last season and Zeke Nnanji is set to back him up after notching just 2.6 boards on 13.7 minutes played per game last season. Only Nikola Vucevic and Sabonis recorded more games with at least 10 rebounds last season. Bettors should expect another dominant rebounding year from one of the league's most consistent players.

Giannis Antetokounmpo (+450)

Antetokounmpo finished second in rebounds per game (11.8) last season despite logging his lowest minutes average (31.9) since 2019-20. The Milwaukee Bucks superstar voiced his desire for another strong title run before his team acquired Damian Lillard, and I think he'll be energized by his new teammate and fresh legs following the surgery he had to correct the knee injury that nagged him last season. Antetokounmpo has averaged at least 11.6 rebounds in four of his previous five seasons. Rudy Gobert (+425) seems more likely to fall back playing alongside Karl-Anthony Towns and Naz Reid.