Donovan Mitchell and Alec Burks shine as the Jazz blow out the Clippers

It was a dunk contest for Donovan Mitchell.

Donovan Mitchell is a superstar. Period. His dunks are making waves and his three ball is becoming devastating. Against the Los Angeles Clippers he was electric with his usual highlight reel plays but also finding his teammates with 6 assists!

Gordon who?

Alec Burks was also incredible tonight. Burks’ improvement this season has been remarkable. He’s playing within the offense and moving the ball. He had 5 assists tonight but also led the team in +/- at +30! You could tell a real difference with his defense which has been night and day since last season. Tonight, Alec Burks had 3 steals!

Burks’ deserves even more credit for adjusting his game. He’s not forcing things at the rim but playing more outside-in. His three point shot is a legit weapon and it’s making everything else work for him, and the entire Jazz team. Seeing him figure out his best self is incredibly satisfying knowing how long it took him to get here, and the obstacles/injuries he’s faced.