Donovan Mitchell and Alec Burks shine as the Jazz blowout the Clippers
Donovan Mitchell and Alec Burks shine as the Jazz blowout the Clippers
It was a dunk contest for Donovan Mitchell.
Donovan Mitchell is a superstar. Period. His dunks are making waves and his three ball is becoming devastating. Against the Los Angeles Clippers he was electric with his usual highlight reel plays but also finding his teammates with 6 assists!
Gordon who?
Alec Burks was also incredible tonight. Burks’ improvement this season has been remarkable. He’s playing within the offense and moving the ball. He had 5 assists tonight but also led the team in +/- at +30! You could tell a real difference with his defense which has been night and day since last season. Tonight, Alec Burks had 3 steals!
Burks’ deserves even more credit for adjusting his game. He’s not forcing things at the rim but playing more outside-in. His three point shot is a legit weapon and it’s making everything else work for him, and the entire Jazz team. Seeing him figure out his best self is incredibly satisfying knowing how long it took him to get here, and the obstacles/injuries he’s faced.
-
NBA Thursday scores, highlights, updates
We have the latest news, scores and highlights from Thursday's NBA games
-
Knicks Twitter gets Porzingis news
It was a scary moment for Knicks fans, but it appears their unicorn will be OK
-
NBA DFS, Nov. 30: Best DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal lineup...
-
LaVar explains 'crucial' Lakers mistake
Surprise, surprise -- LaVar had some thoughts on the Lakers' loss
-
6 most important NBA teams this season
Is Boston the most fascinating story? Can it maintain? Will OKC hold together? Did Cavs turn...
-
Whiteside concerned with knee injury
Whiteside suffered a bone bruise on opening night, and has missed six games throughout the...