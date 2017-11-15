Donovan Mitchell and Frank Ntilikina battled in NYC

The Utah Jazz offense sputtered late and Porzingis ended their run

On a night when Rodney Hood scored 30 points, Donovan Mitchell scored 17 in the first half, and the Jazz defense held Kristaps Porzingis to 19 points, you would have thought the Utah Jazz would come away with an easy victory. But it wasn’t so. The New York Knicks are a much improved team and took advantage of Rudy Gobert’s absence to pull out on top.

Porzingis is a legitimate MVP candidate that opens up the floor for other players like Tim Hardaway Jr and Enes Kanter. The Knicks also might have something in rookie, Frank Ntilikina who is a defensive stud already.

Jazz fans should be very excited about the progress of Donovan Mitchell who continues to not just show flashes but lead the team on offense night in and night out.