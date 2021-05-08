The Utah Jazz will be without their All-Star guard for at least one more week. On Friday, the Jazz announced that Donovan Mitchell continues to progress toward a return to game action following the right ankle sprain that he suffered last month and that he will be re-evaluated again in one week.

Mitchell originally injured the ankle in a game against the Indiana Pacers on April 16. The injury occurred when Mitchell landed awkwardly after he jumped to block an outlet pass. After spending a couple of moments down on the court Mitchell was ultimately walked back to the locker room by his teammates. You can see the play where the injury occurred below:

Shortly after being helped to the locker room, the Jazz announced that Mitchell was diagnosed with a right ankle sprain and would not return to the game against the Pacers. X-rays on the ankle came back negative, and an MRI on the ankle revealed no structural damage. This was all obviously great news for both Mitchell and the Jazz because when the injury initially happened it looked like it could be something more serious

Mitchell has been sidelined since the injury occurred, and he has missed 11 games as a result. The good news for the Jazz is that they've been able to maintain their spot at the top of the Western Conference playoff picture in Mitchell's absence. With five games remaining on their regular season schedule, Utah holds a slim one-game lead over the Phoenix Suns for the top seed.

Given the timetable provided, it's possible that Mitchell returns for one of Utah's final regular season games, but it's also possible that he's held out until the start of postseason play. The Jazz are either going to finish first or second in the West and since Mitchell's health is the most important factor for the team's playoff push, it makes sense that he isn't being rushed back. If the Jazz are fully healthy for the playoffs, they'll have a legitimate chance to make a real run. Mitchell is averaging a career-high in points (26.4) and assists (5.2) per game this season, while also shooting a career-high 38 percent from long distance.