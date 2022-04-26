The Utah Jazz announced Tuesday afternoon that All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell is dealing with bruising in both of his quads, and will receive treatment on them until Game 6 against the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday. This comes after Mitchell left Game 5 Monday night with a hamstring injury, though the MRI on his left hamstring came back negative.

The Jazz are reportedly optimistic that Mitchell will be healthy enough to play on Thursday, and the franchise star echoed that sentiment immediately after the loss Monday night, saying he would be ready to go with the two days off between the next game. The injury occurred in with 4:41 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter. Mitchell landed awkwardly after trying to finish a drive at the rim, and immediately began grabbing at his left hamstring.

Mitchell limped to the locker room and was ruled out for the remainder of the game. After the game, Mitchell said that his hamstring just tightened up. Prior going out with the injury, Mitchell wasn't having the best game, putting up just nine points in Utah's demoralizing 102-77 loss.

If Mitchell is unable to play in Game 6, it'll be a huge blow for the Jazz as they try to stave off elimination with the Mavericks owning a 3-2 series lead. Though Mitchell hasn't had the greatest series so far, his production is essential to the Jazz's success. If Utah wants to extend this series to seven games, they'll need Mitchell fully healthy. We'll have to see how he progresses over the next two days to see if he can lead his team in a must-win situation.