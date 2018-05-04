Donovan Mitchell offers support to fellow Rookie of the Year candidate Ben Simmons after one-point game
Mitchell offered encouragement to Simmons, who scored just one point on Thursday against Boston
Donovan Mitchell and Ben Simmons have long been at the top of the Rookie of the Year debate. Simmons' comments downplaying Mitchell's sensational season in early April, however, stirred up a mini-beef between the two that resulted in the launch of an Adidas marketing campaign for Mitchell that takes a direct shot at Simmons' "rookie" status.
It was a thinly-veiled shot at the 76ers' rising star, who was drafted in 2016 but did not play in his first year in the league due to injuries.
Despite given the opportunity to tear down his fellow Rookie of the Year candidate on Friday following Simmons' 1-point Thursday night dud against the Celtics, Mitchell instead offered up support to his fellow rookie.
"It happens to everybody," Mitchell said via ESPN. "It just so happens that it happened to [Simmons], and I expect him to respond back. He's a good player. Good players respond back, and it's all about the response. It's a testament to his character. But it happens. He can't play great every night. It's not as easy as some people think."
While Simmons -- averaging 9.5 points, six rebounds, 6.5 assists and six turnovers per game -- has struggled against the Celtics, Mitchell has thrived in the second round. Against the Rockets, the Jazz rookie has averaged 19 points, eight assists and four rebounds in a 1-1 series that shifts to Salt Lake City on Friday night. It's been the perfect storm for him as he tries to sway the minds of those who leaned toward Simmons over him in the Rookie of the Year voting.
Never mind the fact that the deadline for Rookie of the Year voting has passed, if Mitchell can continue his success against the West's top-seeded team, the debate about who was more deserving of the honor could once again ramp up into full swing.
-
Cavs DJ vows not to play Drake in series
DJ Steph Floss also mocked Drake's version of "God's Plan," and called Toronto "LeBronto"
-
Scores, news and highlights for Friday
The series between the Warriors-Pelicans and Rockets-Jazz will take a big turn in one direction...
-
NBA playoffs injury tracker
Rubio will miss his third consecutive game Friday as he continues to recover from a hamstring...
-
LaMelo Ball to join father's pro league
Ball left the Lithuanian team in late April and has returned to the States to continue his...
-
Fultz reacts to Dr. J's critical comment
Philly's legendary star admits Tatum 'probably should have been the first pick in the draf...
-
Simmons: One-point game 'self-inflicted'
Simmons' failed to convert a field goal for the first time in his NBA career