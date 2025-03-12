Cleveland Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell could be seen munching on some popcorn during his team's 109-104 win over the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday night. That snack was probably what he had leftover from pranking rookie Jaylon Tyson, who got his fill after the game.

Mitchell was sidelined for the game with groin soreness, and he watched his teammates while shoveling down some popcorn on the bench. That wound up being foreshadowing for his postgame antics.

In a video posted to social media by Mitchell, he followed Tyson to his car in the team garage, where the rookie found it full of popcorn when he opened the door.

There's no telling how long it took Tyson to de-popcorn his car before driving home, but based on the video, he might have been in that garage for a while. He might even get flashbacks the next time he smells popcorn at Rocket Arena.

Tyson, a former standout at Texas Tech and California, was the No. 20 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. In his 40 games with the Cavaliers, Tyson has averaged 3.1 points and 2.0 rebounds per game. The rookie is still carving out a role for himself on a talented roster that just won its 15th straight game and clinched the Central Division title.