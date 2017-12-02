Donovan Mitchell scores 41 points against the New Orleans Pelicans
Forget rookie of the year, time to start talking all star
Donovan Mitchell is changing minds.
This year it’s been a foregone conclusion that Ben Simmons will win Rookie of the Year.
It’s time to rethink that.
With a 41 point performance tonight, Donovan Mitchell showed his stardom. He’s taking a Utah Jazz team coming off the loss of two significant starters in the offseason, injuries to five current rotation players and making them one of the best offensive, and defensive, teams in the league. This now makes it five in a row for the Jazz in a tough western conference.
Rookie of the year? It’s time to start talking all star team if he keeps this up.
