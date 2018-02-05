Donovan Mitchell to replace injured Aaron Gordon in NBA slam dunk contest

Magic forward Aaron Gordon has been battling a hip flexor strain for the last few games and, unfortunately for fans everywhere, that injury has forced Gordon to withdraw from the slam dunk contest. However, the NBA has reportedly responded by putting in someone that a lot of people wanted to see in the original field. Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell is expected to replace Gordon.

Aaron Gordon will not play tonight in Miami because of his strained hip flexor, and he also has withdrawn from the All-Star dunk contest, the team announced. — Josh Robbins (@JoshuaBRobbins) February 5, 2018

Utah Jazz rookie Donovan Mitchell is expected to replace Orlando’s Aaron Gordon in the dunk contest on NBA All-Star weekend, league sources tell ESPN. Gordon withdrew with a hip injury. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 5, 2018

Gordon put on one of the greatest dunk contest performances ever in 2016 and it's a huge disappointment he won't be able to participate. He's a creative dunker and has the perfect mix of power and speed for the contest.

That said, there has to be some excitement for Mitchell. The rookie has not only put on a show this season with his ability to score, but his thunderous dunks through traffic and high-flying leaps have the potential to get the crowd on his side, which is always a benefit at the dunk contest.