Donovan Mitchell to replace injured Aaron Gordon in NBA slam dunk contest
The Orlando forward withdrew from the contest due to a hip flexor strain
Magic forward Aaron Gordon has been battling a hip flexor strain for the last few games and, unfortunately for fans everywhere, that injury has forced Gordon to withdraw from the slam dunk contest. However, the NBA has reportedly responded by putting in someone that a lot of people wanted to see in the original field. Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell is expected to replace Gordon.
Gordon put on one of the greatest dunk contest performances ever in 2016 and it's a huge disappointment he won't be able to participate. He's a creative dunker and has the perfect mix of power and speed for the contest.
That said, there has to be some excitement for Mitchell. The rookie has not only put on a show this season with his ability to score, but his thunderous dunks through traffic and high-flying leaps have the potential to get the crowd on his side, which is always a benefit at the dunk contest.
