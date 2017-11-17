Donovan Mitchell with near triple double in loss to Brooklyn Nets: Post Game Reaction

The Utah Jazz defense misses Rudy Gobert

Donovan Mitchell put up a big statline in his first start at point guard (15 points, 7 rebounds and 8 assists) for the Utah Jazz. But it wasn’t enough to beat a hot shooting Brooklyn Nets team led by Spencer Dinwiddie who scored 25. It’s clear that the Jazz defense misses Rudy Gobert whose absence has correlated with the Jazz falling from its top 3 ranking.

Also of note, Raul Neto had a nice game with a career high 22 on 9/14 shooting.

