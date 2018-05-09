Donovan Mitchell's incredible rookie season proves Jazz have a bright future and a bona fide star

The season that Donovan Mitchell and the Utah Jazz put together was nothing short of incredible. Just a year after the Jazz won their first playoff series since 2010, they knew they had to get better to compete. Utah was short a leader, and it was evident. So the team drafted Mitchell, who unbelievably fell into its laps in the draft at pick No. 13, and he vaulted himself into the conversation for Rookie of the Year.

He followed up a potentially award-winning season with an awe-inspiring postseason performance, and that awe was well-earned. Mitchell had 24.4 points in his 11 postseason games, including 38 points in a closeout Game 6 in the first round against the Thunder. The stage didn't seem to get to him at all, as he didn't really do much different from the regular season. He just kept playing great basketball.

Mitchell averaged 20.5 points per game throughout the regular season, but his role was forced to change a bit in the playoffs. When Ricky Rubio went down for the Jazz with a hamstring injury, for example, they had to run the offense through Mitchell a bit more. Mitchell's season-high in assists was nine in the regular season, notched against the Celtics in December. When his role changed, how did he respond? He had nine or more assists against the Rockets twice -- once in Game 2 when he picked up 11 assists in a win, and once in Game 5 when he had nine with both Rubio and Dante Exum out.

The main reason that that's worth mentioning is because the malleability of Mitchell in just his first season is astounding. Look at his Rookie of the Year candidate counterpart, Ben Simmons. While a great player, Simmons doesn't have the variety in his game that Mitchell possesses. He's a ball-dominant point guard that, while capable of running the offense, does better as a slasher. By no means is that a knock on Simmons, but it is a testament to Mitchell's adaptability. Simmons doesn't play as much off-ball as Mitchell does, and the 76ers almost have to run the offense through him when he's on the floor.

The Jazz have found the player that they can build around, something that every modern NBA team needs. Mitchell's game itself isn't reminiscent of James Harden, but the key similarity is you can ask him to run the offense. You can ask him to move off the ball. You can ask him to drive. You can ask him to hold a lead. What you don't have to ask him to do is things like this:

What about Mitchell's value to the Jazz when it comes to him starting for them? The Jazz were 5-6 with starting lineups that didn't include Mitchell. With Mitchell, they were 43-28. He simply makes the Jazz better.

When you talk about Mitchell, it's disingenuous to call him a "future NBA star." It's pretty widely accepted that he's a star now, and good for reason. That 43-28 record came with nine lineup combinations around Mitchell. The one player we saw him really miss was Rudy Gobert, and even without Gobert, he averaged 21.5 points in 24 games played without the big man, which mainly just affected the Jazz's ability to defend the paint.

The Jazz should definitely be heartened by both their performance and their leader's performance. He can take over the reigns now if he has to, and they have a bright future with him at the helm. He can play ball-dominant, off-ball, slashing, mid-range ... you name it. The only area we may see Mitchell work toward improvement is from three-point range, and even then, Mitchell shot 34 percent from beyond the arc at a good volume. The Jazz have the makings of a nice core around Mitchell and Gobert, and Joe Ingles' sharp shooting was huge for them. If they can add another volume scorer this offseason, this team will be back and even better.

Mitchell sustained what appeared to be a foot injury in Game 5, but if you're wondering what's next? He's not resting on his laurels. The Salt Lake Tribune reports that Mitchell's plan is to watch all 93 of Utah's games and work with "any NBA great possible" to improve upon his game. One thing we learned from Mitchell time and time again this season: He's ready to put the work in. The NBA is now on notice.