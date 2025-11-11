With the latest DraftKings promo code, new users can get three months of free NBA League Pass free and $300 in bonus bets. Whether your NBA interest is betting-related, Fantasy-correlated or if you picked a favorite player or team from outside of your local market, NBA League Pass provides the most options to watch NBA basketball. Click here to take advantage of one of the newest sportsbook promos:

How to claim the DraftKings NBA League Pass promo code

No specific code is required for this online sports betting offer, but you have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings operates. This offer is exclusive to new users of the sportsbook, meaning you cannot have previously created an account with DraftKings. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites with the latest DraftKings promo code to get the NBA League Pass free for three months:

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of at least $5 to receive $300 in bonus bets Win your first bet of at least $5 with odds of -500 or shorter.

What is NBA League Pass?

NBA League Pass is one-stop shopping for all basketball fans. It allows the ability to watch out-of-market NBA games, both live and on demand. Live local blackouts and nationally broadcast blackouts for games on traditional television services or streaming platforms do apply though. Users can cancel at any time.

NBA League Pass users can also take advantage of multiview features to stream multiple games simultaneously via split screens, making it even easier to track your favorite players, top teams, NBA bets, or Fantasy basketball lineups. Whether it's following the Houston Rockets and Kevin Durant's journey with his newest team, or keeping up with Luka Doncic in his first full season with the Lakers, NBA League Pass allows you the ability to witness nearly every basket of your favorite players or games involving your NBA bets.

NBA League Pass also offers a Team Pass option for $13.99/month, allowing you to choose a specific team to follow all its out-of-market games. Are you a LeBron James fan who wants to watch every minute of what could be his final NBA season? This could be the option for you.

NBA League Pass promo terms and conditions

DraftKings will give you bonus bets in the form of 12 $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling as a win. Bonus bets expire after seven days (168 hours) after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake. Users receive one promo code to redeem an NBA League Pass subscription for free for the first three months. Get free NBA League pass from DraftKings now:

2025-26 NBA storylines

Is Austin Reaves for real?

Watch out LeBron James, your spot may be gone by the time you are healthy enough to return. Now, obviously, James' position is safe, but few could have seen the Reaves' October performances coming when he was thrown into a larger role with James missing the start of the season due to sciatica. Reaves, who was not selected in the 2021 NBA Draft, has increased his scoring total in each of his first four seasons entering Year Five. After averaging 20.2 ppg last season, that's a trend that seems likely to continue after the 27-year-old averaged 32 points in six October contests.

Reaves even had a 51-point performance against the Kings in October. The Lakers went 7-3 over their first 10 games, continuing to play winning basketball even with James sidelined. Los Angeles wasn't one of those teams thought of as having a "Big 3" entering the season, but Reaves appears to be changing that as he could become the newest breakout player to earn a superstar status in the league.

Reaves has also been getting his teammates involved via assists, becoming one of the most fun players to watch in the league. Paired with Luka Doncic, the Lakers have had arguably the most dynamic guard duo to open the season. After a disappointing finish last year and losing in the first round of the playoffs, the Lakers have the eighth-shortest odds to win the NBA Finals at DraftKings, priced at +1600. Claim the offer at DraftKings here:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-GAMBLER.

Full NBA League Pass promotion terms

New customers can gear up for the NBA season with this game-changing deal: Get $300 in bonus bets + 3 months of NBA League Pass with a winning $5 wager!