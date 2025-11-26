The latest DraftKings promo code gives new users three free months of NBA League Pass plus $200 in bonus bets, allowing fans a front-row seat to see just how Detroit has dominated. After finishing 44-38 a year ago, Detroit was ousted in a six-game series by the New York Knicks with several heartbreaking finishes. With one-sixth of this season in the books, the Pistons started 13-2 and are firmly in the No. 1 spot in the conference. This NBA League Pass promo will let you see all the action and back or fade the Pistons and others. Click here to take advantage of one of the newest sportsbook promos:

How to claim the DraftKings NBA League Pass promo code

No specific code is required for this online sports betting offer, but you have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings operates. This offer is exclusive to new users of the sportsbook, meaning you cannot have previously created an account with DraftKings. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites with the latest DraftKings promo code to get the NBA League Pass free for three months:

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of at least $5 to receive $200 in bonus bets Win your first bet of at least $5 with odds of -500 or shorter.

What is NBA League Pass?

NBA League Pass is one-stop shopping for all basketball fans. It allows the ability to watch out-of-market NBA games, both live and on demand. Live local blackouts and nationally broadcast blackouts for games on traditional television services or streaming platforms do apply though. Users can cancel at any time.

NBA League Pass users can also take advantage of multiview features to stream multiple games simultaneously via split screens, making it even easier to track your favorite players, top teams, NBA bets, or Fantasy basketball lineups. Whether it's following the Houston Rockets and Kevin Durant's journey with his newest team, or keeping up with Luka Doncic in his first full season with the Lakers, NBA League Pass allows you the ability to witness nearly every basket of your favorite players or games involving your NBA bets.

NBA League Pass also offers a Team Pass option for $13.99/month, allowing you to choose a specific team to follow all its out-of-market games. Are you a LeBron James fan who wants to watch every minute of what could be his final NBA season? This could be the option for you.

NBA League Pass promo terms and conditions

DraftKings will give you bonus bets in the form of 12 $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling as a win. Bonus bets expire after seven days (168 hours) after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake. Users receive one promo code to redeem an NBA League Pass subscription for free for the first three months. Get free NBA League pass from DraftKings now:

2025-26 NBA storylines

Which teams can contend for the NBA title?

No teams have been as dominant this season as the top three teams in the Western Conference. The defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder lead the pack. Not only have they started 15-1, but are outscoring their opponents by 15.4 points per game. That domination has led them to a seven-game winning streak.

Another team with a clear shot at earning another Larry O'Brien Trophy is the Denver Nuggets. Denver, which won the championship in 2023, has also started fast, winning 11 of their first 14 games, and going 9-2 within the conference. The Nuggets are led by MVP candidate Nikola Jokic, who is averaging a triple-double with 29.1 points, 13.2 rebounds and 11.1 assists through 14 games.

Jokic has the best odds to win another MVP at +120, followed by the Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (+200) and the Lakers' Luka Doncic (+350). Oklahoma City is still the team to beat at +185 to repeat as MVP champions. Other favorites to claim the crown are the Nuggets (+500), Rockets (+850), Cavaliers (+900) and Timberwolves (+1400). Claim the offer at DraftKings here:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-GAMBLER.

Full NBA League Pass promotion terms

New customers can gear up for the NBA season with this game-changing deal: Get $200 in bonus bets + 3 months of NBA League Pass with a winning $5 wager!